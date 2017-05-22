BK helps aid efforts to Region Eight

BK International, through one of its subsidiaries – BK AIR (formerly Jags Aviation) has stepped in, providing air transportation of much-needed food, clothing, water, cleansers and medical supplies to the people of flood-hit Region Eight.

This was the second time in a week that BK AIR was on the move to provide relief support to the affected residents.

The week before, BK AIR flew Toshao Alvin Lazio and his family along with the corpse of his son to Kopinang for burial, after the Toshao had issued a public call for help to transport his son’s body to his hinterland home for burial.

A week later, BK AIR responded to a call from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs for help by providing an aircraft on Friday, May 19 to airlift much-needed supplies.

These included “manna paks” foodstuff, clothing and anti-bacterial products from Hope for the Nation NGO to flood-affected Region Eight.

Hundreds of residents in scattered villages in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) are facing a dire situation as a result of severe flooding. Residents have been affected in five villages, among them being Kaibarupai, Sand Hill, Chenapau and Waipa.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Principal Regional Development Officer Anil Roberts and Project Officer for Regions Eight and Nine, Besham Ramsaywack, accompanied by BK International Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ras Leon Saul and a GINA reporter on Friday afternoon flew into Chenapau to deliver the supplies.

The delegation was met at the airstrip by Chenapau’s Toshao Edward McGarrell and his deputy Henry Fredericks, along with many anxious and displaced villagers, who joyously welcomed the relief supplies and the visitors.

Minister Garrido-Lowe assured them of the government’s commitment to helping them in their time of trouble and promised more supplies and visits from officials.

In Chenapau, some 15 households (about 75 persons) and 39 farms were affected, along with the road becoming impassable. More than 1000 residents are affected by flood in the areas flooded out.

Clothing has been destroyed and animals — pets and livestock alike — have perished.

According to Chenapau Toshao Edward Mc Garrell, approximately 95 per cent of his village has been affected in some way or the other.