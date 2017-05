A SHOPKEEPER was sentenced to five years imprisonment by City Magistrate Dylon Bess for stealing a gold chain.

Orin Favorite, 30, of Rosemary Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was found guilty of the charge on Monday, which stated that on July 28, 2016 at Leopold Street, he stole Charlie Hytmiah’s $135,000 gold chain. Favorite was out on $75,000 bail during trial.