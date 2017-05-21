Crazy good Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients

4 – 5 lbs potatoes

3 tbs butter

1 tbs Onion

1 tbs Garlic

3 tbs flour

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups of whole milk

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

2 tsp herb

1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar

1/2 cup parmesan

Method

Peel your potatoes and slice them about 1/8 inch. Outside of the cheese, put your butter and flour in a saucepan. Cook for two minutes or so. You do that to cook out the flour taste. Then you will want to add all the other ingredients (again, except for the cheese). Cook till it thickens whisking all the while.

Grease up a baking dish. Put half of the potatoes on the dish. Pour half of the cream sauce over the top. Add 1 cup of the cheddar and the 1/2 cup of parmesan. Add the rest of the potatoes and sauce. Bake in a preheated 400° oven for 30 minutes covered with foil then remove the foil and cook for another 25 – 30 minutes.