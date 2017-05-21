About International Day for Biological Diversity

IN December 2000, the United Nations General Assembly adopted May 22 as the Day to celebrate International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB). It was on May 22, 1992, that the Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity was adopted. The theme chosen for this year’s observance, ‘Biodiversity and Sustainable Tourism,’ reflects the designation of 2017 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development by the UN General Assembly.



The Convention, which has been ratified by 196 nations provides legal grounding for “the conservation of biological diversity, the sustainable use of its components and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilization of genetic resources.”

It underscores the value of biological diversity as an asset to current and future generations, as well as threats to species reduction posed by human activities.

Biodiversity and Sustainable Tourism

The presence of attractive landscapes and rich biodiversity is a crucial component of tourism in Guyana and many other parts of the world. Tourism has key advantages for biodiversity

awareness, protected areas, habitat restoration, community engagement and resource mobilisation. In fact, the tourism sector when managed well can attract revenue that will support biodiversity conservation efforts.

The CBD addresses several issues related to the tourism sector, which are also captured under some of 20 Aichi Targets adopted in 2011-2020 Strategic Plan. These Biodiversity Targets Biodiversity are guided by the 5 Strategic goals and highlight the importance of keeping biodiversity protection and conservation at the forefront of tourism development. The Aichi Targets also recognise the need to pursue the positive contribution of tourism to all aspects of biodiversity management; and for fusing biodiversity and sustainability into political and business models for tourism.

This year’s theme therefore provides a suitable platform to raise awareness and action relevant to the pertinent role of sustainable tourism for economic growth, as well as conservation and the sustainable use of biodiversity.

Want to Conduct Biodiversity Research?

Natural environments provide some of the best opportunities to study organisms. These opportunities are certainly endless in the vast pristine landscapes of Guyana. Doing research can help us to conserve biodiversity. We can receive insight on population decline of various species of organisms; endangered species; where organisms occur; and functions of species to ecosystems. Biodiversity is a prized national legacy and it is our responsibility to conserve it. Though still not fully understood, biodiversity is fundamental to many of the processes humans need to survive, including clean air, productive soils and fresh water. Since current information indicates that biodiversity loss is occurring, it is of utmost importance to protect what we have.

In Guyana, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is responsible for the coordinating

research activities, and requires any person, whether local or foreign, who is interested in conducting biodiversity research to apply to the EPA for a Research Permit. Applications for Biodiversity Research, along with supporting documents, can be submitted online through the National Biodiversity Research Information System (NBRIS) (http://www.epabiodiv.gy/rap/). The application must be submitted at least three months prior to the start of the research. The cost for each application is US $ 75 and will incur an additional fee of US $ 40 in the case of late applications.

Happy International Day for Biological Diversity!

You can share your ideas and questions by sending letters to: “Our Earth, Our Environment”, C/O EIT Division, Environmental Protection Agency, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at: eit.epaguyana@gmail.com