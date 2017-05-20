WADA Board approves changes to sanctioning powers

MONTREAL, Canada, (CMC) – The World Anti-Doping Agency’s Foundation Board has approved the development of a framework that specifies a range of graded, proportionate and predictable consequences for national Olympic committees that are non-compliant.

A stakeholder consultation process will start in early June, with a view to the proposal being approved at the next board meeting in November and the changes coming into effect early next year.

“WADA is pleased that the board supports development of a graded sanctioning framework, which addresses the strong call by stakeholders, in particular athletes, for a clear and transparent procedure that addresses non-compliance by signatories,” WADA president Sir Craig Reedie said.

Beckie Scott, WADA’s Athlete Committee chair, added: “It is very important that all signatories are held to the same standards within the code. Athletes are expected to uphold a very high standard of compliance and now is the time for all members of the clean sport movement to do the same. The WADA Athlete Committee believes this is a critical step towards ensuring a level playing field.”

At the same meeting, the WADA Board selected Katowice, Poland, as the host city for the next World Conference on Doping in Sport which is to be staged in November 2019.

The Board also approved a recommendation that the embattled Russian Anti-Doping Agency be permitted to plan, coordinate and execute testing using its trained doping control officers under the supervision of two WADA-appointed international experts and UK Anti-Doping, once a number of conditions have been met.

The Board was updated on WADA’s strengthened Intelligence and Investigations Department and gave their approval on a policy and framework that grants the department with full independence in its work, along with approval of an independent supervisor that will audit its performance.

The Board also approved the mechanism for appointment of the Independent Testing Authority board, along with principles which were agreed earlier this month by a WADA Working Group comprised of the sports movement and governments.

The ITA, which was first proposed by the Olympic Summit in November 2015, will assist international federations that wish to delegate their anti-doping programmes to an independent body.

Importantly, the Board also approved that WADA explore development of an international standard for education and information, which would elevate the importance of values-based education within the World Anti-Doping Programme and guide stakeholders in developing and carrying out effective programmes.