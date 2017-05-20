RHTY&SC, M.S and DMLAS launch

Cricket Development Programme, Teachers Award Programme.

THE Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club( M.S) ambitious plans to host a record 500 programmes/activities for 2017 received a major boost when Insurance giants, Demerara Mutual Life Insurance Society(DMLAS) came on board as an official sponsor.

DMLAS would be supporting a trial six-months development Cricket Programme for junior and female cricketers of the RHTY&SC. The Insurance Company would also be sponsoring an award scheme for outstanding teachers of Region 6 at the Primary and Secondary levels.

The Club’s eight cricket teams along with its Cricket Developers Educational Committee would be responsible for the successful hosting of both Programmes. Under the Cricket Development Programme a total of 50 male youths and 25 female cricketers would be involved in a six-months developmental programme under the guidance of Coach Delbert Hicks.

Apart from coaching on the cricket field, the players would also be involved in classroom lectures on a wide range of topics to be conducted by Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster.There will also be a series of practise matches.

DMLAS would support the programme by paying a weekly stipend to the Coach for the six-months period and providing cricket balls and equipment. The main objectives would be to make sure that all club members are properly ready to represent the RHTY&SC, to educate them on topics of importance to them and to prepare them for role model status.

Among the players who would be part of the programme would be Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Simon Naidu, Junior Sinclair, Brandon Corlette, Keith Simpson, Chanderpaul Govindan, Mahendra Gopilall, Joshua Wilson, Marian Samaroo, Shenneta Grimmond, Vijay Gopilall, Christopher Deroop, Joshua Rampersaud, Justin Gobin, Lucas Arthur, Tyreese Sealey, Matthew Pottaya and Matthew Prass.

The RHTY&SC/DMLAS Teacher-of-the-Year Programme would be hosted in September for outstanding teachers at the Primary and Secondary level. Three teachers each from the two levels with the two winners receiving $100,000.00 and a trophy respectively. The Teachers-of-the-Year 2017 for the Primary School level would be selected based on the results of the National Grade Six Examinations while the Secondary level would be based on the CSEC results.

Foster explained that the main objectives are to inspire teachers to set a high standard, to improve the standard of teaching in Berbice and to inspire young teachers to follow in the footsteps of their role models.

The long serving RHTY&SC Secretary expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of DMLAS for their support. Special mention was made of CEO Geoffrey Brewster and Marketing Manager Clarence Perry,both members of the RHTY&SC. The DMLAS Chief Executive Officer stated that his company was passionate about investing in sports and education and praised the RHTY&SC for its visionary ideas that was presented to his company.

He expressed confidence that the programmes would be successful and that the relationships between the DMLAS and RHTY&SC would be strengthened in the future.