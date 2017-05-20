Relief for Region Eight

…Plane loads of supplies dispatched

…health teams mobilised,donations welcomed

AS SEVERAL indigenous communities in Region Eight remain under as much as 25 feet of water, several plane loads of supplies have been dispatched to assist in flood relief efforts.

The floods have been caused by persistent rainfall over the past two weeks, which resulted in several waterways surpassing their optimum levels. In addition, reports are that the Ireng River, which lies on Guyana’s border with Brazil, overtopped and as a result several nearby villages were inundated.

Several government agencies, including the Ministry of State, Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) are coordinating in relief efforts. In addition, the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) is also assisting residents in the flood-affected areas.

In an immediate response following a meeting with Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Chairman of Region Eight, Bonaventure Fredricks, said he was pleased with the administration’s response to the crisis thus far. “Today the government’s response has been heartening. I welcome this. So many people have come on board,” Fredericks said. He added that he has held several meetings with top officials, who have all pledged their continued support to assist him and other regional officials to overcome the challenges. “This is heartening; those who have been affected can look forward for assistance. We plan to keep our plans open to everyone,” Fredericks said.

A statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday noted that six villages in Region Eight, (Potaro-Siparuni), have been severely flooded as a result of excessive rainfall in the south and south-western parts of the region in recent days. The affected villages are Kaibarupai, Waipa, Chenapau, Sand Hills Settlement, Itabac and Kanapang. According to the DPI, Minister Harmon on Friday convened an emergency meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency with Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Karen Cummings; Director-General of the CDC, Col Chabillal Ramsarup; Region Eight Regional Chairman, Bonventure Fredericks, and other agencies to coordinate the government’s response, which is being led by the CDC.

“The government deeply empathises with the residents who have suffered losses and dislocation as a result of this very unfortunate and unusual flooding. The government commits all the necessary resources to ensure that relief is brought to every single resident in every affected community.” Harmon noted.

The DPI stated that the CDC has conducted an aerial reconnaissance of the affected areas. There have been no reported deaths, missing persons or serious injuries. It noted that the Ministry of Public Health has received reports of some cases of diarrhoea in the village of Chenapau. This information has been corroborated by the APA staff on the ground.

A total of three flights with supplies was dispatched on Friday to Chenapau and Orinduik. The DPI noted that the CDC is establishing a Forward Operations Centre at Orinduik, from where relief supplies and flood kits will be transported by boat to the affected villages which are inaccessible by air. An additional four flights with food and relief supplies will be dispatched to Chenapau and Orinduik today, Saturday.

The APA on Friday morning dispatched supplies to the area. Such efforts were supported by the Food For the Poor organization, which handed over supplies to the body to assist in relief efforts. APA personnel were on the ground at Waipa assisting those affected by the floods.

Situation on the Ground

Thus far, the situation on the ground on Friday was that several villages were under high volumes of water. Those affected are:

-Sand Hill Settlement – The village is under approximately 25 feet of water. Five houses have been washed away and 10 houses are under water. The village has a population of 60 persons.

-Waipa – 95% of the village is flooded and under water at varying depths from five feet to 15 feet. A total of 423 persons reside there.

-Kaibarupai–The village is under approximately 10 feet of water. Two houses have been washed away and the health post, church and cemetery are all under water. Some 200 persons live there.

-Chenapau – the entire village was flooded. Fifteen houses were under water on Friday at the village, which has a population of 620 persons.

Details on two additional villages -Itabac and Kanapang – will be updated, the DPI noted in its statement.

Reports are that the water level has receded about two feet in the Potaro River near Chenapau.

Elsewhere, the village of Kaibarupai has not suffered flooding previously, while the level of flooding in other villages far exceeds previous situations of minor flooding.

The villages are located mainly in valley areas, where the water from the excessive rainfall pooled and resulted in the excessive flooding, the DPI stated. Villagers have relocated to higher ground in close proximity to the various villages.

A Ministry of Public Health team comprising representatives from the Epidemiology Department, Surveillance Department, Environmental Health Department, Regional Health Services Department Vector Control Department, Disease Control Department, along with a representative of PAHO is preparing to visit the affected villages. This team will support the work being done by the regional health team, which is already in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, on Friday afternoon headed a team to Region Eight to provide support and relief to the flood-affected communities. According to the ministry, based on needs assessments carried out by staff on the ground, the ministry was able to acquire critical items for distribution to those affected.

Further monitoring will be done as INET Communications is collaborating with the ministry to provide Internet connectivity on the ground, so that communication links are maintained between the ministry and the CDC on a regular basis.

Members of the public who wish to make donations to the flood-relief efforts are asked to do so through the CDC headquarters on Thomas Road. CDC telephone numbers are 226 1114, 226 8815, 226 1027, 225 5847 and email info@cdc.gy and opsandtrg.cdcgy@gmail.com

Following is a list of items which are required:

Water, bleach, biscuits, rice, flour, sugar, salt, powdered milk, cooking oil, margarine, toilet paper, matches, canned foods, potatoes, tea bags, soap and soap powder.

According to the Hydromet Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, this weekend, cloudy to occasionally overcast skies with occasional showers, with possible rain and isolated thundershowers can be expected over all administrative regions. Conditions are expected to improve during the afternoon periods.

In addition, rainfall is expected to range between 20.0 mm and 50.0 mm (0.79 to 1.97 inch) within a 24hrs period.