PUBLIK sponsors Steel Challenge Match

THE Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (GSSF) yesterday announced their plans for a Steel Challenge match sponsored by The Publik Wing and Burger House.

The GSSF, an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), continues to promote this simple, yet action-packed shooting sport to local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis.

Steel Challenge is considered to be the fastest practical shooting competition in the world. All matches comply with all rules and regulations stipulated by the SCSA.

Chairman of the SCSA Committee, Dr. Pravesh Harry reported that three exciting stages are being planned where competitors will be shooting at five steel targets which are arranged in pre-configured positions.

Scoring will be done using a timer which records the time taken for a shooter to complete engaging all five targets. The shooter’s time is his/her score, with time added for targets not hit. Scores are entered into a specialised software, and the shooter with the lowest overall time wins the match.

Participants will fall under two divisions:Limited and Wildcat. The limited division caters to shooters with 9mm or higher calibre handguns, while Wildcat represents the .22 and .32ACP shooters. Prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each division,courtesy of its latest sponsors, Publik.

At the small ceremony at the Publik’s location, proprietor Sean Major reiterated his commitment to the GSSF and safe sport shooting activities.