Prince secures CMRC super-stock pole

(By Stephan Sookram in Jamaica,Compliments of Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, BM Soat, Central Automotive Repair, AR Jiwanram Printery, Mohamed’s Enterprise.)

BRYCE Prince was a cut above the rest in yesterday’s qualifying season-opening Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2017 meet at the Jamwest Raceway in Jamaica.

Prince, of the newly-formed team Mohamed’s Enterprise,was the early pace setter after qualifying with a blistering time of 1:17.340 aboard his Yamaha R6 and has clearly set himself as the man to beat today.

Speaking exclusively to Chronicle Sport on his pole sitting performance, Prince stated, “Of course! But that was the plan (to get pole).

“However, the track is new to me and we are still learning. Tomorrow we want to go out and try to win some races. I like the track so far,it seems like a lot of fun. The surface is a little bumpy, the layout is challenging but fast,” prince stated.

Price will start ahead of the Trinidad trio of Keil Abraham, Warren DeNobriga and Nicholas Gonzalves,who posted times of 1:21.068, 1:22.879 and 1:23.471.

Jhon Bennett will start 13th on the grid ahead of the other Guyanese rider,Heemand Boodram.

At the group two level, mechanical failure forced Nasrudeen Mohammed to miss qualifying, though the upbeat group two entrant told Chronicle Sport, “We had some early issues but we’ve got them worked out. Tomorrow (Today) I will start at the back of the pack and I’ll have to make my way up,but that’s how racing goes sometime.”

Rameez Mohammed however will start alongside Trinidad’s Luke Bhola after his 1:25.617 was eclipsed by a 1:24.878.

According to Rameez, “The car is working well and we are looking for wins tomorrow (today).

At the Group three level, Paul Vieira will start in an unfamiliar second spot on the grid as countryman,Ronald Worthman sweeps pole with a blistering 1:20.895. Rameez will start third on that grid.

At the group four end of things, Kyle Greg will lead the all-wheel drive class ahead of countryman David Summerbell Jnr. and Doug Gore,respectively.

Mark Maloney will control the two-wheel end of things as Franklyn Boodram and Peter Rae will start second and third.

Today’s action begins at 09:00hrs and will feature competitors from four countries.Trinidad and Tobago is the defending Country Champion.