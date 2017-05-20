Linden woman killed by abusive husband

…suspect shot, arrested in jungle

By Joe Chapman

A MARRIAGE of just about four years ended tragically on Friday when a 38-year-old Linden woman, Shaneka Elliot,was stabbed to death after threatening to end the relationship which relatives said was rocked by abuse.

The suspect, Michael London, was arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force later in the afternoon in the jungle of Moblissa, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. During the ensuing process of effecting the arrest, the man reportedly violently attacked the lawmen and was shot once to his left leg. He is being treated.

Around 10:00hrs, Shaneka Elliott London of 1206 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was stabbed about 15 times by her husband Michael London, who is the father of her youngest child Makayla. The woman had had enough of his abuse and indicated to him that she was ending the marriage. But before she did, London inflicted the wounds about her body .

The man, a former soldier who hails from the East Coast of Demerara and had visited his wife for Mother’s Day, but remained until the fatal incident. Before the start of this year, the woman and her husband were living on the East Coast, but after her husband’s mother died, she returned to live in Linden.

Father of the woman, Brian Elliott (Snr.) was not in a position to comment on his daughter’s death while her mother June Elliott was not in Linden. Her sister Tomica said that Shaneka was encountering abuse in her relationship with her husband. According to her, Shaneka ‘tell him she didn’t want him’ and figured that after this was told to him he became upset.

The woman was stabbed about the body and neck while shielding her daughter from the raging husband, but strangely, no one in the neighbourhood was alerted to the fracas in their home. Eventually Shaneka escaped her attacker even as she barred the intense attack and shielded her two-year-old daughter Makayla from her father’s rage.

Luckily, the wounded woman eventually ran outside with the child and dragged for some 100 metres to call out a neighbour. There the woman who was bleeding profusely from the multiple wounds before collapsing at the metal gate after rapping to seek attention. The neighbour who was having his breakfast soon came out but could not readily realise who it was as the injured woman was about to collapse on the iron fence. He then rushed outside and quickly called out for help and soon after the bleeding woman was whisked away to the Mackenzie Hospital. On reaching the hospital, the medical personnel took over but soon after the woman passed away.

This is the second tragedy for Brian Elliott (Snr.), who lost his 16-year-old son Mobutu in 1996 after he was electrocuted on the dyke in another mishap. Her siblings who are mourning are Mark, Tomiica, Brian (Jr.), Latoya, Akelo, Tammy, Akemo, Aneka and Mafieah. The woman leaves to mourn her children: Dimetri, Danica, Jevon, Gelika and Makayla.