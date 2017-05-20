Beaton deserves his T20I selection, says coach Daniels

– feels selection was just a matter of time

ACCREDITED qualified Level Two Coach, Essequibian Forbes Daniels feels fast bowler Ronsford Beaton deserves his maiden call-up to the West Indies T20I squad.

The 24-year-old Beaton has earned selection to the West Indies 13-member squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announced on Friday.

Beaton has made great strides with his pace, hostility and intimidation over the years, and according to Daniels, Beaton’s selection was just a matter of time.

“Beaton surely deserved his selection. If you check the last West Indies A team tour, Beaton delivered well. He was one of the standouts, so his selection to the West Indies team should have happened earlier,” Daniels reckoned.

Daniels firmly believes that once Beaton stays focus and physically fit, he will definitely make an impact during the series.

“He has to be consistent; Beaton is a hard-worker, and I know he has what it takes to be up there; I know he will make Essequibo and Guyana proud,” Daniels, who skippered the Essequibo Senior Inter-County team, pointed out.

Beaton has been an impressive quickie having made his first appearance for the Guyana senior side in 2011.

He has established himself by wearing the West Indies colours on several A team tours.

However, Daniels is of the opinion that Beaton should have been a regular member of the West Indies test squad.

Meanwhile, President of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB), Fizul Bacchus labeled Beaton’s selection as a huge positive for cricket in Essequibo.

“Surely his (Beaton) selection will boost our cricket in Essequibo. It will inspire other youngsters who want to play for the West Indies.

“All Essequibians are happy about the selection, but we only hope that Beaton will perform so that he can maintain his place in the West Indies side,” Bacchus, who is also the acting president of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB),said.

Beaton has also played for the West Indies Under-19 team on two occasions and had shown enormous amount of promise and prospects.

He was born in Montserrat, a Caribbean Island, to Guyanese parents and had honed most of his cricketing skills in Essequibo at a tender age.

He resides in Reliance, Essequibo Coast (Region Two) and currently plays first-division cricket for the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC).

Beaton has picked up 31 wickets in 36 T20s, with a best of 4-9, and has represented Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

Afghanistan kickstart their maiden tour of the Caribbean with a tour match on May 30th, before facing the hosts in the first T20I in St Kitts on June 2. The next two matches will also be held at the same venue, on June 3 and June 5. The teams will then travel to St Lucia for the three-match ODI series.

West Indies T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.