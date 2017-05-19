Walter Moore, FF Jaro coach here for talent-spotting exercise

FORMER Golden Jaguars defender Walter Moore and his club FF Jaro coach Kristian Heames yesterday told a gathering of reporters that his arrival for the talent-spotting exercise with his coach is a dream that’s about to come true.

Moore and Heames will conduct a talent identification programme which started yesterday and will conclude tomorrow, and will result in potential players being identified for trials and possible professional contracts in Europe.

“This is something I always wanted to do. I always said that when I’m done playing for Guyana, I want to be able to give the young and upcoming players a chance. I told my coach about it and then I contacted the GFF, so now here I am,” said Moore.

This initiative is part of the new philosophy of the technical programme of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), which actively seeks to involve past and present national players as part of the technical development programme.

The GFF’s Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, said the idea is to use both former and current National players, to help set up and work with youth programmes, which will in turn help those players to better understand the game.

Moore and Heames will participate along with Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson in the national U-17 camp and will be involved in the assessment of players as well as coaching sessions.

Moore will join the list of former national players who are employed by the GFF in the execution of the technical development programmes, the others being Charles Pollard, Bryan Joseph, Anthony Benfield, Tricia Munroe and Akilah Castello.

“I think Walter (Moore), being here and wanting to do his part for Guyana’s football, symbolises that our message of youth development is reaching our former players,” explained the GFF president Wayne Forde.

Forde further thanked Moore for his more-than-timely commitment to the development of football in Guyana, calling it a “step in the right direction”.

Moore retired from international football after appearing in 103 games for Guyana at all levels.

The 32-year-old made the announcement after a 4-2 loss to visiting Jamaica eliminated the Golden Jaguars from the 2016/17 Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup.

Moore competed for Guyana for more than a decade and was part of numerous memorable moments. He was a member of the squad that got past Bermuda, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago to advance to the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2014 FIFA World Cup; the farthest the nation ever advanced in the competition.