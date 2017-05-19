Murder accused granted bail

AFTER almost four months on remand, 27-year-old Leon Duncan called “Whistle”, who is accused of attempted murder, was released on $800,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday.

Duncan, of Festival City, Georgetown, made his first appearance in court in February, 2017 and was remanded after the allegation was read to him. It is alleged that on September 26, 2016, at Oronoque and Forshaw Streets, he attempted to murder Jeffrey Farrell.

When the matter was called on Friday, Duncan was released on bail following an application by his attorney, Mark Waldron, on the ground that Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore was not in possession of the file. The matter is adjourned until June 5, 2017.

On September 26, 2016, at Oronoque and Forshaw Streets, Farrell was injured during a shooting outside the Rio Night Club, which also left 19-year-old Ryan Sergeant dead.

Ferrell, 35, was shot to the neck. It was reported that there was a brawl at the night club, during which a heated argument ensued between a group of young men.

Based on reports, the brawl was taken outside after security officials of the night club asked the men to leave. While outside, an individual whipped out a gun and shot at Sergeant and his friends.

Duncan is also charged for discharging a loaded firearm at Seon Nedd, with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm at Club Privilege, Main Street, Georgetown on January 8, 2017. This matter is currently before City Magistrate Judy Latchman.

In 2016, Duncan was acquitted in the High Court for the murder of businessman Intaz Roopnarine, after a 12 member mixed jury returned with a not guilty verdict.