More workers resign following theft of drugs at Diamond bond

Two more employees of the Public Health Ministry, attached to the Materials Management Unit (MMU), have resigned following the theft of US$500 worth of drugs from the Diamond bond on the East Bank of Demerara.

According to a release from the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), the two employees “signaled verbally that they will not be returning to the MOPH.” The first employee resigned Wednesday “with immediate effect” after police grilled a number of them following the discovery of stolen items in the bond’s washroom and MOPH vehicle used to transport workers daily back to the city.

The Ministry made it clear that their unexpected resignation will not hurt operations at the holding facility.

“Immediately, we are redirecting some manpower from other health facilities within Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica) to cushion the loss of those employees,” the MOPH release noted. It was further noted that the prime suspect who confessed to the theft is still in custody.

Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, who is on travel duties, has been informed about the ongoing events at the Diamond facility. According to the Ministry, the MMU employees have been under the microscope since January following Cabinet shakeup which saw Dr. George Norton, then Public Health Minister moved to the Social Cohesion Ministry and Lawrence, who then headed the Social Protection Ministry, taking his place.

“MMU executives had long suspected pilfering of drugs, medicines, pharmaceuticals and other supplies,” the Ministry noted. On Wednesday night, police hauled in the busload of MOPH employees for questioning following the discovery of items stashed away in a washroom in the Diamond facility and a search of the bus transporting them back to the city the same afternoon, yielded more stolen supplies following a sting operation by MMU senior officials

“The bond was systematically raided by dishonest employees” the Ministry quoted an official as saying.

“The official explained that after Lawrence assumed the helm of the Ministry systemic changes and insider information which brought pressure on the perennial pilfering practice helped MMU officials crack the ring,” the release stated.

It was further noted that the Public Health Ministry has been dogged by procurement and other controversies especially claims of a shortage of essential drugs in outlying regions. However, MMU records of distribution show that in many cases, the shortages are artificially created, and like the Diamond find, a result of theft by MOPH employees. Some of those involved in the ring of venal employees have markets in the private pharmaceutical sector where the stolen items are allegedly sold.