Man accused of $1.7M theft remanded

A STANLEYTOWN Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara, resident was remanded to prison by City Magistrate Leron Daly for the offence of break and enter with larceny.

It is alleged that Hemchan Hitlall on May 11, 2017 at Ekereku Top, Mazaruni River, broke and entered the dwelling home of Azeem Baksh and stole $311,000, 38 ounces of raw gold, a .32 pistol with four rounds of ammunition, an iron boat along with an engine, and other items totaling $1.7M.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh opposed bail on the grounds of the nature and gravity attached to the charge. He also pointed out that Hitlall had given Station Street, Kitty to the police as his address, which varies from the one he gave to court.

Magistrate Daly denied bail and remanded the accused until May 22, 2017 and the matter was transferred to the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.