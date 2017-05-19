Makeup Artist charged with provocation

POPULAR makeup artist, Vincent Shelto was on Friday charged with provocation and released on $20,000 by City Magistrate Leron Daly.

During his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, Shelto denied that on May 3, 2017 at Benn Street, Werk-en-Rust, he behaved in a manner intended to provoke Maline Bishun.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh did not reveal the allegations in court or objected to Shelto being released on bail. Magistrate Daly released Shelto on $20,000 bail and adjourned the matter until May 29, 2017.