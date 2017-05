Police in Linden are on the hunt for a man who allegedly slit his wife’s throat early Friday morning during an argument.

Dead is 37-year-old Sheneika Elliott, who was stabbed six times to the neck and chopped about the body. The incident reportedly occurred in Central Ameila’s Ward and the woman is the sister of popular radio DJ, Akelo Elliot.

Guyana Chronicle will provide more information as it becomes available.