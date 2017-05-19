GUYANA’S Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday hosted sixth-grade students of the Brightwood Education Campus as the highlight of the embassy’s participation in the 2017 Embassy Adoption Programme.

The progamme, which was established in 1974 as a partnership between the District of Columbia Public Schools and the Washington Performing Arts, provides opportunities for DC students to experience an international perspective and participate in cross-cultural activities, through interaction with diplomats from across the world. This year marks 39 years since the Embassy of Guyana has participated.

Guyana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Dr Riyad Insanally, in welcoming the teachers and students from Brightwood and representative from the Washington Performing Arts, expressed appreciation for the enthusiasm of the students in learning about Guyana’s rich history and culture and credited them with being honorary ambassadors for Guyana.

In this Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo, Ambassador Dr Insanally (second from left) could be seen interacting with the students.