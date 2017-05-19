Karn, Bumrah carry Mumbai into fourth IPL final

THE 2017 IPL final will be a repeat of Tuesday’s first qualifier, with Mumbai Indians facing Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai Indians made the most of a second chance to reach the Indian Premier League final, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in yesterday’s qualifier in Bangalore.

The table-toppers at the end of the regular season, Mumbai, lost on home soil to Rising Pune Supergiant in Tuesday’s opening play-off fixture.

However, Rohit Sharma’s side will now get another crack at the Supergiant in Hyderabad on Sunday, thanks largely to Karn Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who were chiefly responsible for limiting Kolkata to a paltry total of 107.

Spinner Karn returned 4-16 from four overs, while Bumrah claimed 3-7 from three as the Knight Riders failed to build any momentum.

Ishank Jaggi (28) and Suryakumar Yadav (31) were the only batsmen to make any impact, their sixth-wicket stand of 56 at least giving Kolkata something to defend.

Yet it was no surprise to see Mumbai reach their target with relative ease, in the 15th over, Krunal Pandya (45 not out) and skipper Rohit (26) having done the bulk of the work.

KKR initially slumped to 31-5, Karn doing much of the damage as he followed up by dismissing Sunil Narine in his first over and ousting Gautam Gambhir and Colin de Grandhomme with successive balls during his next set of six.

Jaggi and Suryakumar provided a glimmer of hope for their team, but another collapse was triggered when the former holed out to long-on off Karn in the 15th over.

A mighty pulled six from Nathan Coulter-Nile off Mitchell Johnson took the score into three figures amid the flurry of wickets – the maximum proving nothing more than minor irritation for the bowler, who gained his revenge two deliveries later.

Mumbai’s initial progress in reply was uncertain, Piyush Chawla trapping Lendl Simmons lbw and bowling Ambati Rayudu inside the first six overs, either side of Parthiv Patel edging Umesh Yadav behind.

Rohit and Krunal responded superbly, though, and the result was inevitable from the moment Chawla was taken for 16 in the 11th over. (Sportsmax)