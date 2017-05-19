GWI inks $5.5M contract for remedial works in Matthew’s Ridge

Almost 1500 residents will benefit from an improved water supply system, following the inking of a contract to undertake remedial works in the Matthew’s Ridge community, Region One.

The agreement was signed between the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) and the Matthew’s Ridge/Arakaka and Port Kaituma Neighbourhood Democratic Council on Thursday at the Matthew’s Ridge Community Centre, a release from GWI noted on Friday.

Under the agreement, the Matthew’s Ridge/Arakaka and Port Kaituma NDC will carry out remedial works which include the rehabilitation and cleaning of the spring sources where water will be accessed, cleaning of the storage tank, fencing of the storage tank compound and interconnection at yard areas.

The sum of works is valued at over GY$5.5M, which is being funded by GWI, through the 2017 capital budget. This project is expected to last for a duration of two months.

Addressing officials and residents of the region at the simple signing ceremony, Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said the utility’s partnership with the region forms part of President David Granger’s message of ensuring equity across the country.

According to the release, he added that GWI has noted the urgency of upgrading the water supply system in the region and will be working with the Ministry of Public Health to test and treat the water sources regularly to prevent the occurrence of water borne diseases.

“We will place kits at the hospital and train staff to monitor and test the water quality on a weekly basis so as to ensure that it is safe for use in hospitals, schools, restaurants and in the community”, the Managing Director was quoted as saying in the release.

Residents were also urged to report leaks to prevent any compromising of the quality of water distributed to them. “By August 2017, residents will see a significant improvement in their water supply and will receive improved supply of water”, Dr. Van West-Charles assured.

Additionally in Region one, GWI will be drilling a well in Oronoque and Yarakita to provide water to residents there for the first time and rehabilitating the water source in Port Kaituma. The Hosororo Falls is also being utilised to supply residents with improved service and this project is currently ongoing.

Dr. Van West-Charles called on the Regional Administration and residents to identify areas without water access, noting that “We take equity serious so we need a “stakeholdership” approach with the community”. The Managing Director also proposed quarterly meetings to address arising issues in the community.

Chairperson of the Matthew’s Ridge /Arakaka and Port Kaituma Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Ms. Margaret Lambert thanked GWI for its investment and noted that the community participation will see jobs being created for villagers. According to the release, Region One Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley expressed his appreciation for GWI’s intervention, noting that this water supply improvement project is part of government’s plan for the improvement of the livelihoods within the region.

Following the contract signing, GWI officials visited the spring sources and the reservoirs to assess the current situation and magnitude of works to be undertaken.