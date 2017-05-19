Guyana to participate at World Jump Rope Championship and Camp

GUYANA for the first time will participate at this year’s World Jump Rope Championship and Camp, billed for July 1 – July 10, at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

Shavin Green and Mackenzie High School student Adriell Wilson will be Guyana’s representatives, according to local skipping championship organiser Lindley Langhorne.

Langhorne explained that at present, there’s no structure for skipping, but his effort through the ‘Skip to My Lou’ tournament held in Linden, was recognised by the World Jump Rope Federation and, as such, an invitation was extended.

The National Sports Commission, according to Langhorne stepped up and sponsored the airfare for the two.

Langhorne hailed the assistance given by Director of Sport Christopher Jones and the NSC, but, indicated that there’s still much ground that needs be covered financially in order to make the trip a success.

World Jump Rope is an organisation that seeks to promote the growth and development of the sport of jump rope worldwide through workshops, camps, tournaments and coach training programmes.

The competition is a five-day event, comprising all the disciplines of rope skipping, followed by a two-day World Camp. There will also be a Coaches Certification workshop and Judges training sessions.