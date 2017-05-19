GRDB distances itself from ‘fake rice’

THE Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) said it has noted with great concern the presence of video recordings being circulated of plastic rice and wished to make it clear that there has been no confirmation of plastic rice in our market.

In a release, the GRDB said the home-made video recordings being posted on social media, alleging to be plastic rice is labelled as “Product of Guyana.” The most recent case involves a video recording emanating from Trinidad & Tobago of packaged rice labelled “Product of Guyana,” Packaged for Naisa Brand Products Ltd.,Trinidad.”

The GRDB states categorically that no rice mill in Guyana produces artificial rice and expresses grave concern about such rice being labelled “Product of Guyana.” The GRDB said it is willing to facilitate any verification of rice being produced at rice mills in Guyana and will be monitoring the situation closely. The Ministry of Agriculture informs the public that any reports of fake rice being present on the market or emanating from Guyana are wholly false.

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has since been in contact with the relevant authorities in Trinidad and Tobago and a further update will be provided shortly. Owing to the importance of Guyana’s market and commitments the country presently has, the Ministry of Agriculture hopes this fake report is an isolated incident.