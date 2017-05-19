GFF to host CONCACAF Club Licensing workshop today

THE Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), in collaboration with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), will host a Club Licensing Workshop today.

The workshop, which is scheduled to begin at 09:30hrs, is expected to have a total of 40 persons from Regional Member Associations (RMA), national associations, elite league clubs and clubs which will be in contention for promotion to the elite league, that is, two top clubs in each RMA.

According to Ian Alves, the GFF’s Competitions Director, the objective of the session is to ensure all senior clubs in Guyana have their club licence.

Alves pointed out that “the efforts that club owners and administrators make in order to ensure our footballers, both male and female, have an opportunity to play football are recognised. It is with this in mind that club licensing procedure is geared to enable clubs to have proper infrastructure and the accompanying requisite regulations.”

The session will be conducted by CONCACAF Development Coordinator, Cristhian Tonelli, and will adopt a Trainer-of-Trainers approach. This is necessary to continuously enable the transfer of knowledge to RMAs and build capacity among same for club licence.

A club licence is necessary to enable participation in all CONCACAF tournaments.