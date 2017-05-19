Cop dies after crashing into mental patient in Berbice

A 23-year-old Police Constable died early Friday morning, hours after he crashed his motorcycle into a female patient of the Fort Canje Psychiatric Hospital.

Dead is Police Constable 22155 Khrystama Yasin, of lot 34 Vryheid, West Canje Berbice. According to a police report, the cop was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Borlam Public Road with his motorcycle – CG 7801 – when he collided with 27-year-old Youlander Collins of Dazelle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara at approximately 23:30 hrs on Thursday.

Police said that the woman was pushing a bicycle she allegedly stole from the Fort Canje Psychiatric Hospital, at the time of the accident.

Both Yasin and Collins were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where Yasin died about 05:30hrs this morning whilst being prepared to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Collins was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted in a stable condition.