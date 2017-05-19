$500,000 bail each for embattled ex-GRDB members

SIX former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) members were placed on $500,000 bail each after they appeared in court Friday morning jointly charged by the Special Organised Unit (SOCU) for failing to make a proper entry into a register of a company.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and were not required to plead to the indictable offence. The charges stem from the findings of an audit into the finances of the GRDB.

Those charged are former GRDB head Madulall Ricky Ramraj; former General Manager Jagnarine Singh; former GRDB board members Dharamkumar Seeraj, Badrie Persaud, PPP Parliamentarian Nigel Dharamlall and former Deputy Permanent Secretary (Finance) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Prema Roopnarine.

The case is being prosecuted by Michael Somersall. Attorneys representing the persons charged include Anil Nandlall, Priya Manickchand, Sase Gunraj and Glen Hanoman. The case was adjourned to June 22, 2017 for commence of trial.