2 years jail for son, mom bailed on illegal gun, ammo charges

A NORTON Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown Welder and his mother appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with the unlawful possession of ammunition and narcotics.

Kevin Amos, 21 and his 50-year-old mother, Gail Joe were jointly charge and it is alleged that on May 16, 2017 at Lot 43 Norton Street, they had a .38 ammunition in their possession without being the holders of a firearm licence.

It is further alleged that the mother and son on the same day and location had three and a half grams of cannabis in their possession. Amos pleaded guilty to both of the charges, confessing to the court that the items belong to him while his mother pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate released the woman on $100,000 bail on the ammunition charge and $40,000 bail on the drug possession charge. Joe was ordered to return to court on June 2. Meanwhile, Amos had two other firearm related charges read to him by Magistrate Daly.

Amos confessed that on May 16, 2017 at Hardina Street, Lodge he had a .32 Taurus pistol in his possession along with four matching rounds of ammunition when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

Magistrate Daly, after considering his early guilty plea, imposed the minimum two years sentence on each of the two ammunition charges along with another two years for the gun possession charge which will all run concurrently. Additionally he was fined $3,000 for the narcotic charge.

According to Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh, on the day in question at about 18:00hrs, police on patrol in the Hardina Street, Lodge area saw the accused along with a group of men acting in a suspicious manner. Police conducted a search and found an unlicensed .32 Taurus Pistol with four live rounds of matching ammunition on Amos.

The suspect was escorted to his home, where in the presence of his 50-year-old mother, a search was carried out and a live .38 ammunition and three and a half grams of cannabis were found in his bedroom.