Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Futsal tournament launched

… Twenty-four teams to compete for $500 000 first prize

TWENTY-FOUR teams, drawn from communities in Georgetown, Linden, East Coast Demerara and West Demerara, will compete in the inaugural Xtreme Clean and Maintenance Futsal tournament, set for the National Gymnasium from May 26 to June 17.

Reigning Futsal kings Sparta Boss will face their usual rivals in the competition that fetches a $500 000 first place prize. The second-placed team will pocket $200 000, third-placers $100 000 and the team finishing fourth will go home with $50 000.

West Front Road, North East La Penitence, Bent Street, Sophia, Tiger Bay, Broad Street Bullies, West Back Road, Back Circle, Dave and Celina All-Stars (Linden), Melanie ‘B’ (East Coast), Show Stoppers (West Demerara), Agricola Champion Boys, Kitty, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Festival City, Albouystown ‘B’, Alexander Village, Plaisance ‘A’, Beterverwagting ‘A’, Campbellville, and Globe Yard are the other teams set to participate.

The tournament, which was launched yesterday at the Wind Jammer Hotel, will be held to commemorate the entrance of Xtreme Clean & Maintenance to the local market; a company that specialises in landscaping and also does garbage disposal. It was founded in 2016.

“We already have sports and tourism, so how about sports and entrepreneurship. I think it’s one of the things His Excellency President David Granger is talking about in Guyana, for young people to come together in groups and exercise their entrepreneurship skills,” stated Ivan Persaud, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Speaking to the gathering of media and team representatives, Persaud stated that the NSC is more than pleased to play its part, more so since it involves a business entity, choosing sports to announce their entrance to Guyana.

“I’m glad that they (Xtreme Clean & Maintenance) understand from early their social responsibility as a business. I’m sure it speaks for everyone in the sport community and the NSC is happy to be onboard and we will continue to support in any venture going forward,” said Persaud.

Meanwhile, it was announced by the organisers, that nightly, two lucky fans will kick for a chance to each win one pennyweight of gold, as well as there will be several other novelty events which will allow patrons to win prizes.

The tournament will be played on a ‘win or go home’ (knockout) format on May 26 and 27, after which, 12 remaining teams will be placed in three groups of four and will play a round-robin to see who will be the teams advancing to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and ultimately the final.

FIXTURES: FRIDAY MAY 26

Agricola vs BV ‘A’ – 19:00rs

Festival City vs Albouystown – 19:30hrs

Sophia vs Dave and Celina All-Stars – 20:00hrs

Showstoppers vs Tiger Bay – 20:30hrs

Broad Street vs West Back Road – 21:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Kitty – 21:30hrs

SATURDAY MAY 27

Tucville vs Melanie – 19:00hrs

Plaisance vs Alexander Village – 19:30hrs

Bent Street vs Campbellville – 20:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Future Stars – 20:30hrs

Gold is Money vs North Ruimveldt – 21:00hrs

Back Circle vs Globe Yard – 21:30hrs

Other playing dates are May 28, June 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.