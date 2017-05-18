Top aimers to compete at Independence Darts Cup tournament May 26 -28

A NUMBER of top regional and local aimers have confirmed their participation for the Independence International Darts Tournament, which will be held from Friday May 26 to Sunday May 28.

Organised by the Guyana Darts Association (GDA), the three-day event, first of its kind locally, will see participants compete in four categories, male and female singles, Luck of the Draw and Mixed Nation.

During a press briefing yesterday at the Millennium Manor Hotel, located at 43 Hadfield Street, Georgetown – venue for the historic event – president of the GDA Sheik Yaseen confirmed that most of the logistics are already in place to host a tournament of this magnitude.

He said that his association would like to make an impact during the hosting of the event in order to bid for the hosting of the 2018 Caribbean Darts Championship.

“This is the first time we are hosting such a tournament, but we hope that this is just the beginning; since we are aiming to bid for the 2018 Caribbean Championships,” Yaseen said.

He confirmed that while sponsorship is somewhat difficult, the association has managed to garner the support of three business entities, namely R. Ganesh Mining Enterprise, Roosters Coconut Water and Millennium Manor Hotel.

Meanwhile, local and Caribbean darts male single and double champion Sudesh Fitzgerald, in brief remarks, pointed out that more than 40 competitors from Guyana have already confirmed their participation, both male and female, while 15 from Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed to take part, inclusive of six females.

However, participants from Barbados, Jamaica and Brazil are yet to confirm their visit.

Fitzgerald further mentioned that he expects a keenly contested tournament, since the sport has evolved over the years.

Shondell Hyles, one of the eight females who have signalled their intention to participate locally, pointed out that the exposure will definitely be a challenge for the hosts.

Subsequent to this tournament players will be heading to either Japan or Germany to compete in an international tournament.

Participants will pay a fee of US$15 to enter each category. In the Mixed Nation category the top three finishers will walk away with US$600, US$300 and US$150 respectively.