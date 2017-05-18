Teacher found hanging in bathroom, boyfriend in police custody 

A mason is in police custody following the discovery of his girlfriend hanging in the bathroom of her home at Dairy, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Wednesday.

The 26- year-old teacher of La Grange Secondary School, was identified as Tishauna Bess. The body is at the Lyken Funeral home and postmortem is expected to be done on Friday.

Reports indicate that after Bess’ relatives could not reach her on her cellular phone since Monday, they decided to visit her home to check on her but the house was locked. Police were then summoned and with the permission of the family, the door was forced open and the gruesome discovery was made. Bess was found hanging and her body appeared bloated suggesting that she had died days ago.

Relatives in an interview with this publication noted that Bess and her boyfriend, Elston Sertima, were in an abusive relationship. This resulted in her leaving him and renting a house recently in Dairy, La Parfaite Harmonie WBD. The dead woman’s father Kenneth Bess told this publication that he learnt of his daughter’s death after her mother visited her home and made the discovery.