GBTI Open set to begin on June 2

GUYANA’S premier tennis tournament, the GBTI Open, was recently launched by the Guyana Tennis Association (GLTA). The first serve-off will be on June 2 at the Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI) Sports Club courts in Bel Air.

Celebrating its 7th year, the tournament will see Guyana’s top junior and senior tennis players go head-to-head, in the biggest tournament of the year. GBTI recently handed over the sponsorship cheque for the event.

This year’s tournament will feature a total of 13 categories. Outside of the Men’s Open singles and doubles, Ladies’ Open singles and doubles, there will be the Men’s Over-35 singles and doubles, Men’s Over-45 singles and doubles, Mixed doubles, Junior Boys’ Open singles, Junior Girls’ Open singles and Novices Medley singles and doubles.

The format for all categories, except Novices, will be best-of-3 sets. The Novices will play one set no advantage.

The Ladies’ Open singles draw this year will lose last year’s finalist Nicola Ramdyhan, who is currently training in Florida. However, the Men’s Open draw will benefit from a coinciding visit from last year’s finalist Daniel Lopes, who is also attending college in Florida.

Defending champion Anthony Downes, is all ready to defend his title.

Having committed this annual tournament to the GLTA during 2010, GBTI still remains the sole sponsor of the tournament.

As the tournament progresses, action will play out from 17:00hrs every weekday of the competition and from 08:00hrs on weekends. Entrance forms have been distributed via all clubs and the association’s facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/guyanatennisassociation.

The Tournament Coordinator Shelly-Ramdyhan can also be contacted at 642-5672.

The opening ceremony for the tournament is set for 16:30hrs on Friday, June 2 followed immediately by first-round matches. The general public is invited and all players and officials are expected to be present.