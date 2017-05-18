Former magistrate heads GNNL board

Former Magistrate Geeta Chandan- Edmond has been appointed chairperson of the board of directors of the Guyana National Newspaper Limited (GNNL), Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced on Thursday.

At his weekly post-cabinet press briefing held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Harmon said Chandan-Edmond is joined by, Aaron Fraser, Hakeem Khan, former Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan and Hilbert Foster. Other directors include Bert Wilkinson, Karen Davis, Ruel Johnson and Tabitha Sarabo-Halley.

The directors are to serve from June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018.