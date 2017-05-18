CDC rushes aid to flood-hit Region Eight villages

By Ariana Gordon, photos by Toshao Edward Mc Garrell

FLOODWATERS washed away a house in Region Eight ( Potaro-Siparuni) as heavy rains battered several communities in the mineral-rich interior location.

On Thursday, the government of Guyana said that it is aware of the situation in the affected Region Eight communities of Chenapau, Waipa, Sand Hill and Kaibarupai located in the North Pakaraimas. Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who has portfolio responsibility for the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), said that, that body has been activated and is assessing the situation and will be providing assistance to those who requested. Preliminary information suggests that nine houses, six farms, and the airstrip are under water in Kaibarupai.

“The report was that at Kaibarupai, that is in the North Pakaraimas, that the village was under flood- waters. The entire village was flooded between 12-20 feet high,” he said, noting that the village has a population of about 100 persons. The floods are in some respects as a result of the overtopping of several rivers, including the Ireng River, in the area. In the village of Waipa, the Toshao reported that approximately 95 per cent of the village was flooded with waters rising between 5-15 feet high. That village has a population of 329 persons.

Meanwhile, at Chenapau, Harmon said that village’s chairman related that 10 houses were half way flooded while one was swept away. That community has a population of 591 persons. The situation was no different at Sand Hill, where it was reported that the water is continually rising.

“It is important to know that some of these communities are in valleys and therefore when it rains heavily, the water comes down from the mountain and floods these villages. The CDC has been activated along with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) along with the Regional Democratic Council for Regions Eight and Nine and an aircraft left to have a first-hand look and proper assessment as to what the true situation in. CDC has taken steps to get relief to those who are there,” said the Minister of State. More than 30 trained officials of the CDC are in the region.

Additionally, a GDF patrol from a nearby village was on the ground assessing the situation and assisting villagers.

“Some of these floodwaters… we just have to wait until it recedes; it is not very much we can do except to provide for the comfort of the residents affected by it.”

Meanwhile, Harmon said President David Granger has been apprised of the situation and has given direction to both the CDC and the Regional Administration on action to be taken and support which the government will render to the affected families.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe told the Guyana Chronicle that she intends to travel to the region today to see how best assistance can be rendered.