Caribbean triumph unforgettable, says retiring Misbah

LAHORE, Pakistan, (CMC) – Retiring Pakistan Test captan Misbah-ul-Haq says the historic 2-1 Test series victory in the Caribbean last Sunday will remain one of the highlights of his career.

The 42-year-old, playing in his last international match before quitting the sport, led Pakistan to a dramatic 101-run victory over West Indies in the decisive third Test at Windsor Park.

For Pakistan, it marked the first time they had beaten West Indies in a series in the Caribbean since the two teams began their rivalry in 1958.

“It’s an honour for me, I’m grateful to the nation for all their prayers and support,” Misbah said on his return here Wednesday as a jubilant crowd gathered at the airport to welcome the team.

“I am happy with my performance. Winning in the West Indies will be something I will always remember.

“The credit for this accomplishment goes to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the players’ families, and the whole team.”

Pakistan won the opening Test in Jamaica last month by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series but then collapsed on the final day of the second Test in Barbados earlier this month, to concede a 106-run defeat.

In the third Test that burst to life only over the last two days, Pakistan left it until late as Man-of-the-Series leg-spinner Yasir Shah removed number 11 Shannon Gabriel with the final delivery of the penultimate over of the match, to break the hosts’ stubborn resistance.

Misbah said the Test series win needed to be held up as the standard of achievement for future Pakistan sides.

“We have accomplished a feat many teams across the world only dream of,” said Misbah, who surpassed 5 000 runs during the series en route to being his side’s leading scorer with 271 runs.

“These sorts of victories will help bring fresh talent into the spotlight. It is crucial that we keep succeeding like this.”

The tour was a successful one for Pakistan overall as they also beat West Indies in the preceding Twenty20 and one-day series.