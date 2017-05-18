Bronze for George and Hooper at Islamic Solidarity Games

… Moore into women’s 400m final

ONE day after taking silver in the men’s 400m, Olympian Winston George finished with bronze in the men’s 200m at the Islamic Solidarity Games yesterday, and just moments later Natrena Hooper picked up the bronze in the women’s high jump.

Braving an ankle injury and cold weather, Hooper, who recently gained a silver medal at the Penn Relay in the same event, scaled over 1.77m, clearing the height on her third try. She ended behind Algeria’s Yousra Arar, who finished with silver after she bounded over the 1.77m on her first attempt.

Asian record-holder Nadiya Dusanova was the only athlete to negotiate the 1.80m height, clearing it easily on her first attempt, as she did all her other jumps.

An ecstatic Hooper noted her resolve not to return from the Games empty-handed, despite only one chance to do so, since the high jump was her only event.

“I was a bit nervous but I got over it because I was determined not to leave without a medal. It was great competition,” Hooper expressed from Baku yesterday, speaking to Guyana Chronicle via electronic messaging.

For the men’s 200m, it was also determination that saw George end another stint at the Games with two medals. George had participated at the Games 2013 hosting in Indonesia and copped silver in the men’s 400m and 200m.

This year, while he already picked up the silver in the men’s 400m with a time of 45.69 seconds, in the 200m his 20.62 seconds finish only landed him a bronze. It was a 20.56 seconds run from Bahrain’s Salem Yaqoob that earned the silver.

With a time of 20.08 seconds, Ramil Guliev landed another gold medal for Turkey, who are currently leading the medals table with a whopping 155 medals, including 60 gold, and 52 silver. With 59 gold, hosts Azerbaijan are just behind, though their silver and bronze tallies look thin, with their overall medal count standing at 116 up to yesterday’s end.

Guyana still have a chance to improve their medal standings, with athletes Alita Moore and Emanuel Archibald having events remaining while the table tennis team events are yet to go off. Guyana have a male tennis team as well as a female team at the event.

Shaking off a disqualification in the women’s 200m on Wednesday, Moore fared better in yesterday’s 400m where she finished third in her heats with a time of 55.36 seconds, and made it into today’s final.

The fastest heats’ time of 51.46 seconds was recorded by Bahrain’s Oluwakemi Adekoya.

Archibald will be in the Men’s long jump today, coming in with an entry jump of 7.35m.