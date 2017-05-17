Winston Patterson new Ombudsman

Justice Winston Patterson has been appointed the new Ombudsman and will be sworn-in shortly, well- placed sources have told the Guyana Chronicle.

Patterson will fill the post left vacant by Justice Retired Judge Winston Lennox McLennon Moore who passed away in September 2016. The ombudsman’s office is an independent, impartial body providing free services, in investigating complaints that haven’t been solved by an organisation or public body that the complaint is against. An Ombudsman will also investigate complaints of cases that have been handled badly or unfairly, making someone suffer as a result.

Since retiring Justice Patterson has served in several capacities. He recently served on the tribunal to investigate to inquire, investigate and recommend whether Mr. Carvil Duncan, Chairman and appointed member of the Public Service Commission ought to be removed from office for inability to discharge the functions of said office. Justice Patterson worked in several countries as Registrar of the Judiciary in Guyana and St. Kitts/Nevis. Magistrate, Chief Magistrate/Provost Marshall in the Magistrate’s Court in Barbados, The family Court in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Magistrate’s Court in The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.