Justice Winston Patterson is new Ombudsman

EIGHT months after the death of former Ombudsman,Justice Winston Moore, retired Judge Winston Patterson was on Wednesday sworn in as Ombudsman by President David Granger.

The simple swearing-in ceremony was held at State House, and according to President Granger, the holder of the post serves as a watchdog which guards against “abuse or the violation of citizens’ rights by public officials and their departments and authorities”.

He stressed that “the Ombudsman is the public advocate” who is required to protect and defend citizens against injustices caused by maladministration.

The President stressed that the Ombudsman provides an important service to the public which is both free and timely.

The Constitution of Guyana at the time of Independence in 1966 established the office of an Ombudsman and Guyana became the first country in the western hemisphere and the second Commonwealth state to enshrine the position of Ombudsman in its Constitution.

The decision to establish an Ombudsman in Guyana had its genesis in the Report of the British Guiana Commission of Inquiry constituted by the International Commission of Jurists in October 1965.

During that era, the Premier of British Guiana, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham had invited the International Commission of Jurists to send a team to undertake an appraisal of racial imbalances in the country’s public services in 1965 in the aftermath of the bloody ‘Disturbances’ of 1964.

The ‘Report’ of the Commission of Inquiry noted, inter alia, that:

‘… Since there will be cases of alleged discrimination where it will not be practicable to invoke the Constitution in the courts as a means of redress, it would be desirable to have a simple, swift and inexpensive procedure for investigating such cases.’

As such, that report said that the government at that time recognised the need to investigate maladministration which included racial discrimination, and supported the concept of an Ombudsman which is vested with Constitutional authority.

Additionally, President Granger expressed appreciation on behalf of his administration for the services rendered by the late Justice Moore, whom he said “served with respectability and credibility in the office of the Ombudsman”.

Justice Moore assumed the post of Ombudsman on January 13, 2014, filling a position that had been vacant for eight years.

“I take this opportunity to express congratulations to his successor, Justice Winston Patterson…. I wish him all success in his appointment,” said President David Granger.

Justice Patterson after the swearing-in ceremony told reporters that he is humbled by the opportunity to serve his country once again.

“I feel humbled and privileged to be called once again to serve and certainly I will endeavor to do my best and with God’s help and the cooperation of the administrative staff,” the Ombudsman, who was supported by his wife, Mrs. Carol Patterson and son,Dr. Preston Patterson, said.

The retired judge said he has the “people’s interest at heart” and will serve to the best of his ability.

Justice Patterson has served in several capacities since his retirement, more recently, he was appointed to serve on the tribunal to investigate and recommend whether Carvil Duncan, chairman and appointed member of the Public Service Commission ought to be removed from office for inability to discharge the functions of the said office.

He worked as registrar of the Judiciary in Guyana and St. Kitts and Nevis, Magistrate, Chief Magistrate/Provost Marshall in the Magistrate’s Court in Barbados, the Family Court in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Magistrate’s Court in The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Article 192 of the Constitution states that the Ombudsman has the authority “to investigate any action taken by any department of Government or by any action taken by any department of Government or by any other authority to which this article applies, or by the President, ministers, officers or members of such a department or authority, being action taken in exercise of the administrative functions of that department or authority”.