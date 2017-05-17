‘Gangsta Roy’ found dead with bullet to head

THE body of 27-year-old Roy Rowland known as ‘Gangsta Roy’ was found early Wednesday morning in Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

Rowland, a Seaman, of lot 25 Castello Housing Scheme, La Penitence,was found lying on the eastern parapet of Marigold Street at around 06:30hrs with a bullet wound to the back of his head. Police found a 9 mm spent shell at the scene.

Reports indicate that prior to the discovery of the body, the man was hanging out with some friends in Albouystown before he met his demise.

“Bai duh man drop me off at home last night [Tuesday] and tell me he gon see me later but I get the news this morning [Wednesday] that de man dead,” said one of Rowland’s friends.

His friends claim that he is a hard-worker, who does not “trouble” anyone, since most of his time would be spent at sea. These claims were however refuted by some individuals from the area who described the man as a “gangsta.”

They alleged that he had a questionable character and would often be seen “riding around” the community on a CG motorcycle.

Residents of Roxanne Burnham Gardens who live close to the scene told the Guyana Chronicle that they did not hear any gunshots on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Persons are of the view that the body was dumped there after the “execution style” killing was over. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing into the murder.