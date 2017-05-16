Vendor remanded on ‘ganja’ charge

A STABROEK Market Vendor was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a drug trafficking charge on Tuesday.

Travis Alexander, 26, of Dhanraj Street, Newtown Kitty denied that on May 12, 2017 at Stabroek Market, he had 23 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor, Arwyn Moore objected to bail on the ground that no special reason was given by the defendant for bail to be granted. According to the prosecutor, the police arrested Alexander after he had allegedly robbed someone and was positively identified by the victim.

The police, while conducting a search on Alexander, found a black plastic bag in his pants pocket which contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The Chief Magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Alexander until May 29, 2017.