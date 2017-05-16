Trio on the run after allegedly raping 12-year-old

THE police are on the hunt for a father, his son and nephew who have gone into hiding after allegedly raping a 12-year-old female relative multiple times between November 2016 and May 2017 in Berbice.

This newspaper understands that the child was sexually assaulted by her 46-year-old stepfather, her 18-year-old stepbrother and the elderly man’s 22-year-old cousin on several occasions. Frustration forced the child to confide in an aunt, who then contacted the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) on May 11, 2017.

After questioning the child, the CCPA called in the police, who took her to a medical institution where a medical examination was conducted and it confirmed she was sexually active.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the 7th Grader lives with her mother, step-father and two siblings, while her stepbrother lives in another house in the same yard. According to information received, the young lady would usually assist with chores in both homes and whenever she visited the home of her stepbrother to do her chores, he and his cousin would force themselves on her. They reportedly threatened her to remain silent and after realizing that she did not tell anyone, they kept on raping her whenever she went to the home.

According to reports, the mother of the victim would be at work during the course of the day, while the stepfather, who is a cane harvester, would usually return home before the mother. It is alleged that during this period, the man would sexually assault the child. Investigations are continuing.