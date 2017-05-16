EVEN though Guyana has managed to commendably reduce the national suicide rate from 44.2 per 100,000 (a rate disclosed some four years ago), to 30.6 per 100,000 today, there is still much more work to be done.

Guyana is no longer the suicide capital of the world, an unwanted position now occupied by Sri Lanka with a rate of 34.6 per 100,000, but its current rate is an indication that there must be no complacency in fighting the scourge. A rate of 30.6 per 100,000 is still high compared to the global average which the World Health Organisation (WHO) puts at 10.7 per 100,000.

However, it does indicate that Guyana has made significant progress in the past few years in reducing cases of persons taking their own lives. And for this, the government and all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which have forged a collaborative relationship to beat back suicide are deserving of high praise. But this success calls for sober celebration.

Though Guyana has managed to significantly reduce suicide cases in the past four years, from reports of regional health officials, the same level of success has not been attained for attempted cases, which of late, appear to be on the increase. It is for this reason, the government and all the NGOs which have been working arduously to bring this social ill under control, should not let up, but continue to press on with their efforts to further bring down the national suicide rate.

This requires continued robust work in the two major red zones in Guyana— Essequibo and Berbice. From official reports, pesticides and overdose of medicinal drugs are the common means used by persons to take their lives and causes range from depression, domestic violence, alcohol abuse and employment. Not too recently, on the Essequibo Coast, the number of attempted suicide cases has caused some alarm among health officials and social workers.

The causes for the increase include those mentioned earlier and some have even gone further to attribute the economic decline, particularly in the rice-growing areas, as a possible cause. In a country still politically polarised even after 50 years as an Independent nation, shortcomings in one area quickly become the rallying cause for opposing groups, even though it is one usually devoid of any concrete solution. But be that as it may, regardless of which side is speaking, the merit or gravity of the situation must never be treated lightly or simply put, must be given full attention.

And cases of suicide and attempted suicide deserve full attention. The recent announcement by the Public Health Ministry that a psychologist as well as a psychiatrist will be assigned to the Essequibo Coast is most welcome news to all those who have been leading the fight against suicide there. This area has been a red zone for some time now and the two experts will complement the sterling work of NGOs, notably the Sunrise Centre, in dissuading persons there from taking their own lives.

Other NGOs, including religious organisations, have been going into communities, talking to depressed residents and offering them vital support. These efforts need to be replicated across Guyana, if Guyana is going to put a further dent in the national suicide rate and avoid prematurely losing its most vital resource for development — its people. But it would require a concerted effort from all, including those in political leadership, to work together to help their brothers and sisters in distress recognise the hope of change life presents.