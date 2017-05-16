Porter dies after falling off lorry –driver in custody

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Dinesh Ramcharran, 26, a porter of Tabatinga Village, Lethem, who allegedly fell off a moving lorry around 17:30hrs on Sunday at Kumu Short Cut Trail, Lethem.

According to a police report, the driver of motor lorry GTT 8398 was proceeding north along the trail with two occupants in the vehicle’s cab, and Ramcharran perched on the roof of the cab.

The report notes that after travelling for about a mile, the driver stopped and on checking discovered that Ramcharran was not in the vehicle.

He was later found on the trail, motionless, and was rushed to the Lethem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The 23-year-old driver, who hails from Central Lethem, and whose blood alcohol level was found to be above the legal limit,

is in custody assisting with the investigation.