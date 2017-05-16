Father, sons released from custody

–as investigations continue into murder of ‘wanted’ Uitvlugt man

A FATHER and his three sons have been released from police custody, after being held for questioning into the death of Clinton Walks, the man found chopped to death on May 7, at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

According to the police, the matter is still under investigation, and the men are assisting them with it.

A post mortem examination done on Walks has revealed that the cause of death was multiple incise wounds. The police are also reviewing surveillance footage they obtained to aid in the probe into Walks’ demise.

Walks, also known as ‘Bongo’, 36, of Bus Shed Street, Uitvlugt, was found lying in a pasture.

The police say he had been sentenced to 18 months in jail in 2015 for break-and-enter and larceny, and was wanted for several similar offences, including simple larceny committed in his village.

Having had no steady job, Walks did odd jobs around the village, and lived alone in a house on family property. He was the youngest of seven children.

Residents in the area said he had had many brushes with the law, and may have met his end because he had broken into one property too many.

“The man was a pest,” one resident said. Meanwhile, his father, George Hunt, said he would not swear for his son, even though he lived in the same yard by himself in a separate building. But he was “a hustler”, the elder Hunt said of his late son, adding that although he lived alone and had regular brushes with the law, he was a father of three.

Other relatives said that “Bongo” was a law onto himself, and did not have a close relationship with his family.

His sister, Julia Hall, is of the belief that her brother was attacked and killed at another location before being dumped where he was found.