Father charged with bribery, son remanded on gun charges

A 19-year-old Sophia resident was on Tuesday remanded to prison for gun related charges, while his father along with an accomplice was charged with bribing the police for the teen’s release.

Michael Raghubir called ‘Mickey’ of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied that on May 9, 2017 at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown he had a .38 pistol in his possession when he was not a licence firearm holder.

It is further alleged that on the same date and location, he had five live rounds of .38 ammunition in his possession. The teen’s lawyer, Glen Hanoman told the court that his client is not a flight risk and visited the police station voluntary prior to his arrest.

The Magistrate however overruled the lawyer’s bail application and remanded the teen until June 2, 2017, when he will appear before City Magistrate, Leron Daly. Police had said that the teen is one of two suspects who had escaped from police during a chase, however he was later caught and arrested.

Meanwhile the teen’s father, Kemendra Raghubir and his alleged accomplice, Anil Persaud appeared before the Chief Magistrate jointly charged with police bribery.

Raghubir, a 39-year-old shop owner of ‘C’ Field Sophia and Persaud, a route 48 minibus conductor of Ram Singh Street, Sophia, both pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on May 12, 2017 at Brickdam Police Station, they corruptly gave $500,000 to Police Constable Jerold Rodrigues, as inducement to release Michael Raghubir from police custody. Defence lawyer, Hanoman represented Raghubir while Persaud did not have legal representation.

Hanoman deemed the case “unusual’ and told the court that his client was under the impression that the $500,000 was bail for his son’s release. But Police Prosecutor, Arwyn Moore told the court that the defendants acted in consort.

Kemendra Raghubir along with Persaud were busted in a sting operation, bribing the policeman and according to the Prosecutor, Police Constable Rodrigues is in possession of recording of the two men attempting to negotiate with him for the teen’s release.

The Prosecution did not object to bail and the men were released on $200,000 bail each and ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department at the Brickdam Police every Friday.

The matter is adjourned until May 24, 2017 and has been transferred to City Magistrate Fabayo Azore.