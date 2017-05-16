Farm-fresh and wholesome

–Independence celebrations to feature farmers’ market, other innovations

ASIDE from the colour and flair set for Guyana’s 51st anniversary of Independence, fresh produce and career innovations will also be features of this year’s festivities.

During the lead up to Independence Day on May 26, 2017, the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport has planned a plethora of events that will be the highlight of this year’s celebrations.

Among those will be new events such as the career and training ‘expo’, and the Farmers Exhibition which are expected to attract a number of participants and spectators.

On May 27, 2017 at D’Urban Park, farmers will bring “fresh” produce to what is deemed as a grand exposition by Senior Livestock Officer of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Mr Celwin Anthony.

During a press conference at the Racquet Centre on Monday, Anthony told members of the media that they will have live animals, productive plants, ornaments, fruits and vegetables and even processed food on display and on sale at low prices.

“The event will give farmers an opportunity to bring the buyers to a place where they will be exposed to fresh produce,” said the Livestock Officer.

Their aim will be to get young farmers in particular on board to showcase their produce, and get a place on the local and even international market.

With youths being the primary target for development, not only in the agriculture sector, Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael pointed out that others will have a chance to be a part of a career and training ‘expo’ on May 22, 2017 at the D’Urban Park as well.

Over 5,000 youths between the ages of 14 and 35 are expected to benefit from the exposition, which will even give them a chance to acquire scholarships and other academic, technical and vocational assistance.

According to Carmichael, 56 organisations have already signaled their intention of being a part of the ‘expo’.

“These organisations will be able to give information on career choices, employment and other forms of help such as scholarships to youths,” said the Director of Youth.

Though she was unable to list some of the private-sector organisations that are on board to date, Carmichael said that a number of Ministries and educational institutions will have booths on display at the event.

Meanwhile, the celebrations do not end with those events; throughout May 21-27, there will be a number of activities such as a youth parade, inter-faith ceremony, literary and fine arts exhibition from May 23-25 at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

An ‘Appreciation Ceremony’ for those born on May 26, 1966 is also slated for the NCC on May 24.

The 50th Anniversary of Independence publications will also be launched at the Appreciation Ceremony.