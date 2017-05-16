EU celebrates IDAHOT

ON this day, together with millions of people around the world, the EU celebrates the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. It is a timely opportunity to remind Governments of their obligation to promote the universality of human rights and ensure that everyone, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, enjoys these rights without discrimination.

In recent years, remarkable progress has been made around the world to advance the enjoyment of all human rights by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and Intersex persons (LGBTI. Several countries have decriminalised homosexuality and others have enacted new statutes to protect individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity. None of these changes could have happened without the dedication of courageous activists working to advance equal rights for LGBTI persons.

Great obstacles remain in many places around the globe. Discrimination and violence against LGBTI persons is still widespread. The EU condemns discrimination and violence against LGBTI individuals in the strongest possible terms.

During Guyana’s most recent Universal Periodic Review by the United Nations, it was recommended that Guyana change its laws in order to guarantee better protection of LGBTI persons; especially the laws criminalizing same-sex intimacy and cross-gender dressing which, are discriminatory. In response, Guyana agreed “to strengthen the protection of LGBTI individuals” and “to continue its effort in eliminating discrimination against LGBTI people, starting with the review of its related legislation.”

The European Union therefore encourages the Government of Guyana to repeal the laws criminalising same-sex intimacy and cross-dressing. We fully support the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination — SASOD — and other Guyanese human rights activists in their efforts in this area.

Regards

European Union