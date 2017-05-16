Curling, a game usually played on ice,…

Planning a move down to Georgetown Guyana as an investor on business related matters, as mining operator, on ex-pat placement, an explorer or Tourist? Guyana Luxury Properties will sort out your pre...
A new democracy -PM says coalition victory heralds ‘new paradigm’
The election of the APNU+AFC coalition government to office in May 2015 marked the beginning of a “new democracy”, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has said, referencing the separation of powers,...
Chile to help Guyana strengthen mining sector
PRESIDENT David Granger on Monday held talks with a visiting team of geologists from Chilean technical agency Sernageomin, who are in Guyana to conduct technical geological surveys, and field work to...
Careful study – of nominees to chair GECOM, says President Granger
THE nominees for the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are being “carefully” studied by President David Granger.
Granger confirmed that he has received Curricula Vitae...
CCJ ruling… A major victory for Guyana
-- in SM Jaleel & Company case, says Attorney General
THE CARIBBEAN Court of Justice’s (CCJ) decision in the SM Jaleel & Company Limited, Guyana Beverages Inc case is a major victory for...
