Carberry vows to bring GUYOIL in line

–with gov’t ‘Green State’ initiative

CHAIRMAN of the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL), Lance Carberry, has said the fuel company is tapping into opportunities to support government’s ‘green state’ initiative.

He also pledged to convert, as far as possible, the archaic fossil fuel-dependent system to a photo-voltaic (PV) one, also known as solar power, in all its eight service stations countrywide.

Carberry said although GUYOIL is a fuel company, it is consciously operating on the reality that the ‘green economy’ concept can help save the world from facing the full effects of climate change, and with this in mind, has outlined a list of plans in support of that.

“As a company, we are very conscious of the reality; that the government has been pursuing what is being described as a ‘green initiative’,” Carberry said.

“And as a company, we felt that we should be looking for the opportunity for the greening of GUYOIL. Most people, when they recognise that GUYOIL is a fuel company, they don’t think about the environment; but the reality is that the quality of fuel is very, very important in terms of its impact on the environment,” he told attendees at a GUYOIL event recently.

He said the company has already made available the Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD), which will significantly reduce pollution from diesel engines, and has recognised the use of alternative energy systems in order to go ‘green’. By early 2018, two of its new buildings will utilise the PV energy-provider system.

The Victoria Gas Station, as well as the GUYOIL bond which was destroyed by fire will be rebuilt at Providence, utilising completely the PV system instead of the fossil-energy systems.

Carberry said GUYOIL is hoping to have all of its locations go ‘solar’ eventually.

Said he: “We have committed that for our new building, we would in fact use the photovoltaic system to provide energy.

“We are in the process of facilitating the modernisation of the station at Victoria, and our intention is that that station will be powered totally by PV system.

“We also intend, over time, to replace, as far as it is possible, the existing fossil-fuel- dependent system with photovoltaic systems in all of our service stations.

“By early next year, we should have at least two areas that have installed the PV systems. In addition, what we’ve been looking at is to increase the efficiency of use of energy.

“We are installing an energy management programme in GUYOIL, which would in fact seek to ensure that the use of energy is a lot more efficient.”

With energy being as expensive as it is these days, Carberry said, that is one reason GUYOIL is finding new ways of saving through the use of techniques which will ensure a more efficient management of energy.