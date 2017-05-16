20 years jail for man who set son on fire

‘Run from rum’ -Judge

Justice James Bovell Drakes imposed a 20 year sentence on Devindra Somwaru, who was found guilty of setting ablaze his son after the child had tried to prevent him from consuming alcohol in May 7, 2015.

Prior to imposing the sentence, the Judge noted that the case was a troubled one, because the victim was a young person who was only 13 years old when he gave his evidence weeks ago.

Addressing Somwaru, who was stoned-faced in the dock, Justice Bovell-Drakes recalled that the evidence led indicated that, “your son Rickey, craved to be in your care. However, something went badly wrong on May 7, 2015 because on that day as a result of your conduct he received extreme burns to his person.”

“I have accepted the evidence of Dr. Ganesh Omapersaud, who stated that the burns extended to twenty five to thirty percent of his body. A witness said, parts of the body melted together and parts of the groin badly damaged. What saddened me was the fact that you did not at any time, voluntarily admitted that you did the act.”

“In fact, you said there were roaches or rats and you threw methylated spirits. Roaches and rats will go into holes, but the body of your son was damaged extraordinarily from his neck, face, and other parts. He has serious injuries.”

The prisoner was reminded that on the day in question, there were only two persons in the house at Gangaram, East Canje, Berbice and at no time did he say that it was his son who was using methylated spirits.

“It was either he threw it on himself or you threw it on him. It was you in your defence who said you had used methylated spirits to chase out roaches.”

Rehashing the evidence of the victim, Rickey Somwaru, it was reiterated that the man turned to his son in the chair and threw the flammable liquid, before scratching a match, lighting the child a fire.

“There was a loud boom. I felt hot. I was on fire. I tried to run. I fell on the kitchen floor. My father started to kick me. When the fire was extinguished, I ran and kicked the door open. I jumped over the fence. I then jumped our neighbour fence, before alerting my neighbour,” the Judge quoted the victim as saying.

The judge told Devindra that he must be penalised for the wrong he did to a child “and in doing so have to set an example to others who are parents, who may want to do the same. They must think a hundred times before doing so. That child did you nothing. He did not harm you. He wanted to be loved by you. But what he got was burns and he continues to take treatment from those burns. He was not a stranger. He is your child,” Justice Bovell-Drakes said.

Meanwhile, the Judge perused the Evidence Act and told the court that that the penalty for the crime is life imprisonment as he informed the prisoner that his case does not warrant a suspended sentence.

Justice Bovell-Drakes questioned what may have entered Devindra’s head except for the ‘spirits’ he would have consumed and expressed optimism of a change in his attitude during his period of incarceration.

Rum from rum

“Rum is not for you. Shun It. Run from it. Do not go close to it. Don’t drink. You will put yourself in a worst state. You are lucky you could have been facing a more serious charge,” Justice Bovell-Drakes admonished Devindra before imposing the 20 year sentence.

Meanwhile, last week in his mitigation plea the convict had asked the court for a suspended sentence. He had also offered compensation for the crime and expressed regret at the incident. He had also apologised to his ex-wife who was seated in the courtroom.