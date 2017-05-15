Porter dies after falling off lorry, driver in custody

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Dinesh Ramcharran, 26, a porter of Tabatinga Village, Lethem who allegedly fell off a moving Lorry about 17:30hrs on Sunday at Kumu Short Cut Trail, Lethem.

According to a police report, the driver of Motor Lorry GTT 8398 was proceeding north along the trail with two occupants in the vehicle’s cab and Ramcharran (deceased) perched on the roof of the cab.

The report noted that after driving about a mile ahead, the driver stopped and on checking discovered Ramcharran not in the vehicle. He was later found on the trail motionless and was rushed to the Lethem Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. The 23-year-old driver of Central Lethem, is in custody assisting with the investigation. His blood alcohol was found to be above the legal limit.