Police fete oldest mom in Linden

THE oldest mother in Linden and by extension Region 10, Agatha Charlotte Campbell, 105, fondly known as “Mama Gathie”, was over the weekend presented with a hamper of over 40 food items by Commander of ‘E’ Division, Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaskh.

The gesture was in recognition of Mother’s Day which was celebrated on Sunday.

The woman, who resides with her 80-year-old son at her Burnham Drive,Wismar home, was unable to express her appreciation to the Commander and other ranks present since her advancement in age has taken away her ability to speak.

But her jolly attitude and her many gesticulations, smile and eyes of hope were all that were needed to say ‘thank you’.

Commander Karimbaskh said he is honoured to present the hamper to the centenarian which was made possible as a result of a combined effort of all the ranks in the division.

“Although we are in law enforcement, we ought to look at the other side, the humanitarian side. However, when we received the information that she is the oldest person actually living in this region, we decided that the right thing to do was to give her a hamper to make her happy for the Mother’s Day as one of our humanitarian gestures,because we are involved in a lot of community outreach programmes and we decided that this was a fitting case for us to give her a hamper so she could have some articles at home,” he said.

The commander used the opportunity to send Mother’s Day greetings to all mothers in the division and reminded them that the ranks are there to protect, nurture, coach and lead them in the right direction.

‘Mama Gathie’ has four children, 16 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren and 12 great- great- great grandchildren.

Her eldest child,Lincoln Cambell, who is 80 years old, said his mom is a strong woman whom he admires. He described her as a strict individual and said that it was her discipline that led him to become the man he is today.

As a result of this, he continues to honour his mother and encourages all children to do the same.